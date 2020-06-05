Platform TLS API supports multiple TLS configurations
The upload a bulk certificate endpoint can now accept more than one TLS configuration relationship. Additionally, you may view more than one TLS configuration relationship when listing bulk certificates or getting a bulk certificate. TLS configurations represent the activation of a certificate across multiple dedicated IP address pools for a set of domains.
Prior change: CLI v0.12.0
Following change: June 2020 VCL release
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)