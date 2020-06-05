CLI v0.12.0
Enhancements
- Adds MessageType field to SFTP #118
- Adds User field to Cloudfiles Updates #117
- Adds Region field to Scalyr #116
- Adds PublicKey field to S3 #114
- Adds MessageType field to GCS Updates #113
- Adds ResponseCondition and Placement fields to BigQuery Creates #111
Bug fixes
- Unable to login with API key #94
