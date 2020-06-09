June 2020 VCL release
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
New variables
New functions
Prior change: Platform TLS API supports multiple TLS configurations
Following change: CLI v0.13.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)