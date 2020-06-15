  1. Home
CLI v0.13.0

June 15, 2020
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Allow compute services to be initialised from an existing service ID #125

Bug fixes

  • Fix bash completion #128

Closed issues

  • Bash Autocomplete is broken #127

Prior change: June 2020 VCL release

Following change: Rust SDK 0.4.0

