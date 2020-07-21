  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. July 2020

CLI v0.16.1

July 21, 2020
clifixed

Bug fixes

  • Display the correct version number on error #144
  • Fix bug where name was not added to the manifest #143

Prior change: customer_id added to token response

Following change: July 2020 VCL release

