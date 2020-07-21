CLI v0.16.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Display the correct version number on error #144
- Fix bug where name was not added to the manifest #143
Prior change: customer_id added to token response
Following change: July 2020 VCL release
User contributed notes
