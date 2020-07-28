  1. Home
July 2020 VCL release

July 28, 2020
vcladded

Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

New variables

These variables all relate to the concept of staleness and revalidation. They are intended to help developers get a better understanding of the state of stale content, which can help with performance monitoring and observability in general.

