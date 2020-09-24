  1. Home
CLI v0.17.0

September 24, 2020
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Bump supported Rust toolchain version to 1.46 #156
  • Add service search command #152

Bug fixes

  • Broken link in usage info #148

