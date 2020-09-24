CLI v0.17.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- Broken link in usage info #148
Prior change: September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")
Following change: Rust SDK 0.4.1
View this release on Github
Prior change: September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")
Following change: Rust SDK 0.4.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)