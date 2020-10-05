Rust SDK 0.4.1
Fixed
- Fixed a
FixedOffset::east()panic that could arise when handling geoip data when the geographic data for the IP address is invalid.
Prior change: CLI v0.17.0
Following change: Rust SDK 0.5.0
FixedOffset::east() panic that could arise when handling geoip data when the geographic data for the IP address is invalid.
Prior change: CLI v0.17.0
Following change: Rust SDK 0.5.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)