September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
Release names
To make them more fun and memorable, we've begun giving each VCL release, starting with the current one, a themed codename. The current theme is food items.
Variable re-categorization
We have re-categorized a lot of VCL variables in this release to reduce the number classified as miscellaneous. The reference pages for these variables have moved to new URLs. The old ones will redirect.
Improved content
beresp.cacheablenow includes a reference for which HTTP status codes are considered cacheable by default
req.backendnow describes how it gets serialized
New variables
req.backend.name
req.backend.ip
req.backend.port
quic.num_packets.received
quic.num_packets.decryption_failed
quic.num_packets.sent
quic.num_packets.lost
quic.num_packets.ack_received
quic.num_packets.late_acked
quic.num_bytes.received
quic.num_bytes.sent
quic.rtt.minimum
quic.rtt.smoothed
quic.rtt.variance
quic.rtt.latest
quic.cc.cwnd
quic.cc.ssthresh
