September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")

Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

Release names

To make them more fun and memorable, we've begun giving each VCL release, starting with the current one, a themed codename. The current theme is food items.

Variable re-categorization

We have re-categorized a lot of VCL variables in this release to reduce the number classified as miscellaneous. The reference pages for these variables have moved to new URLs. The old ones will redirect.

Improved content

beresp.cacheable now includes a reference for which HTTP status codes are considered cacheable by default

req.backend now describes how it gets serialized

New variables