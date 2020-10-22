Rust SDK 0.5.0
Added
Added
fastly::dictionary::Dictionary, which allows programs to look up values in Fastly Edge Dictionaries.
Added
set_pcimethod to
fastly::request::RequestExtand
pcito
fastly::request::RequestBuilderExt, which both prevent cached content subject to compliance rules from being written to non-volatile storage.
Added
set_surrogate_keyto
fastly::request::RequestExtand
surrogate_keyto
fastly::request::RequestBuilderExt. These allow surrogate keys to be added to cached content so that content may be purged in groups.
Added
fastly::geo::Continent::as_code()for easy access to two-letter continent codes.
Changed
fastly::request::RequestExtnow offers
cache_overrideand
cache_override_mutas accessors to a
Request's
CacheOverrideinstead of the
get_and
set_pair.
