Rust SDK 0.5.0

Added fastly::dictionary::Dictionary , which allows programs to look up values in Fastly Edge Dictionaries.

Added set_pci method to fastly::request::RequestExt and pci to fastly::request::RequestBuilderExt , which both prevent cached content subject to compliance rules from being written to non-volatile storage.

Added set_surrogate_key to fastly::request::RequestExt and surrogate_key to fastly::request::RequestBuilderExt . These allow surrogate keys to be added to cached content so that content may be purged in groups.