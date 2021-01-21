Rust SDK 0.6.0
Added
- Added
Dictionary::containsand
DictionaryHandle::containsmethods, which allow programs to check if a key exists in a Fastly Edge Dictionary.
Changed
- Made a broad-ranging overhaul to the
Requestand
ResponseAPIs. See the documentation of the
fastlycrate for details and a migration guide.
Prior change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.2.0
Following change: CLI v0.23.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)