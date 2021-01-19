AssemblyScript SDK 0.2.0
Changed
- Converted the API so that all the appropriate properties calls are ES Getter/Setter functions, to more closely match the Fetch API.
- Improved our WriteableStreams and ReadableStreams API, to improve their locks, and more closely match the Fetch API.
Added
- Updated the package to use AssemblyScript
0.17.x.
- Updated the package to use @fastly/as-fetch
0.2.0.
- Added a new link to the new Reference Documentation page in the README.
- Added a link to this CHANGELOG in the README.
