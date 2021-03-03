AssemblyScript SDK 0.2.1
Added
- Added @fastly/as-url as a dependency, and exported it from this library (@fastly/as-compute).
- Added
assemblyscriptto our
peerDependencies, that way npm will warn if AssemblyScript version out of sync.
Fastly.getClientIpAddressfor getting the downstream IPv4 or IPv6 address as a string.
- Added support for Edge Dictionaries.
- Added support for the Fastly Geolocation API.
Prior change: February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")
Following change: Rust SDK 0.7.0
