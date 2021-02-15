February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
Improved content
- We've renamed a bunch of function arguments in places where names were previously misleading; for example, arguments referred to as
patterndespite not being regular expressions. These are now more correctly referred to as
subjector
target.
- Historically, we have used the word 'datacenter' to refer interchangeably to either a physical location at which Fastly has a presence, or to a set of Fastly servers acting together as a cache. These concepts are no longer always the same, and so references to 'data center' have been changed to reflect whether they, in each case, refer to a site or to a POP.
- We better described the behavior of
not setvalues when assigned to
STRINGvariables.
- The
client.sess_timeoutvariable's default value was corrected: the reference incorrectly stated that this was 10 seconds when it is actually 10 minutes.
Updated function and variable descriptions
We expanded the descriptions of a number of functions and variables, adding detail, code examples, and, in some cases, better explanations of error conditions or edge cases. There were updates to:
obj.ttl
req.body
client.geo.ip_override
beresp.ttl
xml_escape
table.lookup
subfield
std.suffixof
std.strlen
std.replaceall
std.replace
std.replace_suffix
std.replace_prefix
geoip.city
Prior change: CLI v0.24.2
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.2.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)