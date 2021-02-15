February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")

Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

Improved content

We've renamed a bunch of function arguments in places where names were previously misleading; for example, arguments referred to as pattern despite not being regular expressions. These are now more correctly referred to as subject or target .

despite not being regular expressions. These are now more correctly referred to as or . Historically, we have used the word 'datacenter' to refer interchangeably to either a physical location at which Fastly has a presence, or to a set of Fastly servers acting together as a cache. These concepts are no longer always the same, and so references to 'data center' have been changed to reflect whether they, in each case, refer to a site or to a POP.

We better described the behavior of not set values when assigned to STRING variables.

values when assigned to variables. The client.sess_timeout variable's default value was corrected: the reference incorrectly stated that this was 10 seconds when it is actually 10 minutes.

We expanded the descriptions of a number of functions and variables, adding detail, code examples, and, in some cases, better explanations of error conditions or edge cases. There were updates to: