  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. March 2021

CLI v0.26.2

March 22, 2021
Enhancements

  • Extra error handling around loading remote configuration data. #229

Bug fixes

  • fastly compute build exits with error 1 #227
  • Set GOVERSION for goreleaser. #228

Prior change: CLI v0.26.1

Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.3.0

