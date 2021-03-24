AssemblyScript SDK 0.3.0
Changed
- Exported
FastlyPendingUpstreamRequestfrom the
Fastlynamespace.
- Upgraded AssemblyScript dependency to
0.18.x.
Prior change: CLI v0.26.2
Following change: CLI v0.26.3
User contributed notesBETA
