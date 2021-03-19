  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. March 2021

CLI v0.26.1

March 19, 2021
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Fix manifest_version as a section bug. #225

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.7.1

Following change: CLI v0.26.2

