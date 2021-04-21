  1. Home
CLI v0.27.2

April 21, 2021
clifixed

Bug fixes

  • Fix bug where legacy creds are reset after call to configure subcommand. #260

Prior change: CLI v0.27.1

Following change: CLI v0.28.0

