  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. May 2021

CLI v0.28.0

May 11, 2021
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add isBool to command flags #267
  • Move service creation to fastly compute deploy. #266

Bug fixes

  • Fix runtime panic when dealing with empty manifest. #274
  • Fix --force flag not being respected. #272
  • Clean-out service_id from manifest when deleting a service. #268

Prior change: CLI v0.27.2

Following change: CLI v0.29.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024