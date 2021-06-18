Add Link header info to paginated endpoints
Details have been added about the role that the HTTP "Link" response header plays in
pagination of
GET /service,
GET /service/{serivce\_id}/acl/{acl\_id}/entries, and
GET /service/{service\_id}/dictionary/{dictionary\_id}/items endpoints.
Prior change: CLI v0.31.0
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.1
