Add Link header info to paginated endpoints

June 18, 2021
added

Details have been added about the role that the HTTP "Link" response header plays in pagination of GET /service, GET /service/{serivce\_id}/acl/{acl\_id}/entries, and GET /service/{service\_id}/dictionary/{dictionary\_id}/items endpoints.

