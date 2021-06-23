  1. Home
AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.1

June 23, 2021
assemblyscript-sdkadded

Added

  • Fastly.respondWith calls now optionally accept a FastlyResponseConfig. This can be used to append upstream response bodies to a downstream response body.

