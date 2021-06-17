CLI v0.31.0
Enhancements
- Add new
popscommand #309
- Add new
ip-listcommand #308
- Implement new
--versionand
--autocloneflags #302
- Reword
backend create --use-sslwarning output #303
- Define new
--versionand
--autocloneflags #300
- Implement remediation for dynamic config context deadline error #298
- Capitalise 'n' for
[y/N]prompt #299
- Move exec behaviour from
commonpackage to its own package #297
- Move command behaviour from
commonpackage to its own package #296
- Move time behaviour from
commonpackage to its own package #295
- Move sync behaviour from
commonpackage to its own package #294
- Move undo behaviour from
commonpackage to its own package #293
- Surface any cargo metadata errors #286
Bug fixes
- Don't persist
--service-idflag value to manifest #307
- Fix broken
--service-idflag in
compute publish#292
- Fix parsing backend port number #291
Documentation:
- Update broken link in
stats historical#285
