  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. June 2021

CLI v0.31.0

June 17, 2021
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add new pops command #309
  • Add new ip-list command #308
  • Implement new --version and --autoclone flags #302
  • Reword backend create --use-ssl warning output #303
  • Define new --version and --autoclone flags #300
  • Implement remediation for dynamic config context deadline error #298
  • Capitalise 'n' for [y/N] prompt #299
  • Move exec behaviour from common package to its own package #297
  • Move command behaviour from common package to its own package #296
  • Move time behaviour from common package to its own package #295
  • Move sync behaviour from common package to its own package #294
  • Move undo behaviour from common package to its own package #293
  • Surface any cargo metadata errors #286

Bug fixes

  • Don't persist --service-id flag value to manifest #307
  • Fix broken --service-id flag in compute publish #292
  • Fix parsing backend port number #291

Documentation:

  • Update broken link in stats historical #285

Prior change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.0

Following change: Add Link header info to paginated endpoints

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024