CLI v0.32.0

June 30, 2021
Enhancements

  • Embed app config into compiled CLI binary #312
  • Service ID lookup includes $FASTLY_SERVICE_ID environment variable #320
  • Implement vcl custom commands #310
  • Implement vcl snippet commands #316
  • Implement purge command #323

Bug fixes

  • Correctly set the port if --use-ssl is used #317
  • Fixed a regression in compute publish #321

