CLI v0.32.0
Enhancements
- Embed app config into compiled CLI binary #312
- Service ID lookup includes
$FASTLY_SERVICE_IDenvironment variable #320
- Implement
vcl customcommands #310
- Implement
vcl snippetcommands #316
- Implement
purgecommand #323
Bug fixes
