New Cache Fetches and Compute Backend Stats
Two new stats for counting the total number of requests made to shields and origins, respectively, were introduced:
shield_cache_fetches and
origin_cache_fetches.
Four new stats for counting bytes sent and received from backends (origins) in the Compute platform were introduced:
compute_bereq_header_bytes,
compute_bereq_body_bytes,
compute_beresp_header_bytes, and
compute_beresp_body_bytes.
Prior change: CLI v0.32.0
Following change: Brazil billing region removed
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)