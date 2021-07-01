Brazil billing region removed
The Brazil billing region (
latam) has been removed from the
region parameter of the historical stats API. Brazil is now part of the South America (
southamerica_std) billing region.
Prior change: New Cache Fetches and Compute Backend Stats
Following change: New South Korea billing region
