  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. June 2021

Rust SDK 0.7.3

June 10, 2021
rust-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Removed the use of an unstable documentation feature that caused the docs.rs documentation build to fail.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.7.2

Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024