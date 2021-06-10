Rust SDK 0.7.3
Fixed
- Removed the use of an unstable documentation feature that caused the
docs.rsdocumentation build to fail.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.7.2
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.0
