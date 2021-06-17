AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.0
Fixed
- MultiValueHostcalls no longer error on values larger than 4096 bytes. This fixes applications that handle large headers.
- Fixed the AssemblyScript Edge Dictionary not being able to get an edge dictionary value of the maximum size (8000 characters).
Changed
- Exposed
FastlyUpstreamResponseon the
FastlyNamespace
Added
- Updated the package to use AssemblyScript 0.19.x .
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.7.3
Following change: CLI v0.31.0
