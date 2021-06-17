  1. Home
AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.0

June 17, 2021
Fixed

  • MultiValueHostcalls no longer error on values larger than 4096 bytes. This fixes applications that handle large headers.
  • Fixed the AssemblyScript Edge Dictionary not being able to get an edge dictionary value of the maximum size (8000 characters).

Changed

  • Exposed FastlyUpstreamResponse on the Fastly Namespace

Added

  • Updated the package to use AssemblyScript 0.19.x .

