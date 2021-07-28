  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.1.0

July 28, 2021
javascript-sdkadded

Added

  • Initial Release
  • Includes TypeScript type definitions for Fastly Compute flavored ServiceWorkers APIs
  • Also includes the js-compute-runtime CLI for bundling JavaScript applications

