  5. July 2021

CLI v0.34.0

July 16, 2021
Enhancements

  • Implement compute serve subcommand #252
  • Simplify logic for prefixing fastly spec to file #345
  • fastly compute publish and deploy should accept a comment #328
  • Improve GitHub Actions intermittent test timeouts #336
  • New flags for displaying the CLI config, and its location #338
  • Don't allow stats short help to wrap #331

Bug fixes

  • Ensure incompatibility message only shown when config is invalid #335
  • Check-in static config for traditional golang workflows #337

