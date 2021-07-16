CLI v0.34.0
Enhancements
- Implement
compute servesubcommand #252
- Simplify logic for prefixing fastly spec to file #345
fastly compute publishand
deployshould accept a comment #328
- Improve GitHub Actions intermittent test timeouts #336
- New flags for displaying the CLI config, and its location #338
- Don't allow stats short help to wrap #331
Bug fixes
- Ensure incompatibility message only shown when config is invalid #335
- Check-in static config for traditional golang workflows #337
