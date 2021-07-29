  1. Home
CLI v0.35.0

July 29, 2021
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Support for Compute@Edge JS SDK (Beta) #347
  • Implement --override-host and --ssl-sni-hostname #352
  • Implement acl command #350
  • Implement acl-entry command #351
  • Separate command files from other logic files #349
  • Log a record of errors to disk #340

Bug fixes

  • Fix nondeterministic flag parsing #353
  • Fix compute serve --addr description to reference port requirement #348

