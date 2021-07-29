CLI v0.35.0
Enhancements
- Support for Compute@Edge JS SDK (Beta) #347
- Implement
--override-hostand
--ssl-sni-hostname#352
- Implement
aclcommand #350
- Implement
acl-entrycommand #351
- Separate command files from other logic files #349
- Log a record of errors to disk #340
Bug fixes
- Fix nondeterministic flag parsing #353
- Fix
compute serve --addrdescription to reference port requirement #348
