Add Compute backend and resource limit metrics

August 16, 2021
added

Addition of 8 new stats related to Compute backend requests and resource limits: compute_bereqs, compute_bereq_errors, compute_resource_limit_exceeded, compute_heap_limit_exceeded, compute_stack_limit_exceeded, compute_globals_limit_exceeded, compute_guest_errors, and compute_runtime_errors.

