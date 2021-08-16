Add Compute backend and resource limit metrics
Addition of 8 new stats related to Compute backend requests and resource limits:
compute_bereqs,
compute_bereq_errors,
compute_resource_limit_exceeded,
compute_heap_limit_exceeded,
compute_stack_limit_exceeded,
compute_globals_limit_exceeded,
compute_guest_errors, and
compute_runtime_errors.
