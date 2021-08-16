TLS Subscriptions with GlobalSign Email Validation
Added a new option for the
include parameter,
tls_authorizations.globalsign_email_challenge, for the following requests:
GET /tls/domains,
GET /tls/subscriptions ,
GET /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}.
Added
POST /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}/authorizations/{tls_authorization_id}/globalsign_email_challenges for creating GlobalSign email challenges which can be used for validating domains with email.
Added
DELETE /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}/authorizations/{tls_authorization_id}/globalsign_email_challenges/{globalsign_email_challenge_id} for removing an email challenge.
