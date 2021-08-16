  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. August 2021

TLS Subscriptions with GlobalSign Email Validation

August 16, 2021
apiaddedchanged

Added a new option for the include parameter, tls_authorizations.globalsign_email_challenge, for the following requests: GET /tls/domains, GET /tls/subscriptions , GET /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}.

Added POST /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}/authorizations/{tls_authorization_id}/globalsign_email_challenges for creating GlobalSign email challenges which can be used for validating domains with email.

Added DELETE /tls/subscriptions/{tls_subscription_id}/authorizations/{tls_authorization_id}/globalsign_email_challenges/{globalsign_email_challenge_id} for removing an email challenge.

Prior change: Add Compute backend and resource limit metrics

Following change: Add region to New Relic logging endpoint schema

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024