CLI v0.37.0
Enhancements
- Update CLI config using flag on
updatecommand #382
- Validate package size doesn't exceed limit #380
- Log tailing should respect the configured
--endpoint#374
- Support Windows arm64 #372
- Refactor compute deploy logic to better support
[setup]configuration #370
- Omit messaging when using
--accept-defaults#366
- Implement
[setup]configuration for backends #355
- Refactor code to help CI performance #360
Bug fixes
- Add executable permissions to Viceroy binary after renaming/moving it #368
- Update rust toolchain validation steps #371
Security:
- Update dependency to avoid dependabot warning in GitHub UI #381
