Rust SDK 0.8.0
Added
- Added
Dictionary::try_get, which returns a
Result<String, LookupError>, allowing programs to explicitly handle lookup failures.
- Added an
Othervariant to
dictionary::LookupError.
- Added
closeto
RequestHandle, and
ResponseHandle.
- Added the
non_exhaustiveenums
HandleErrorand
HandleKindfor the low level handle interface.
- Added
Satelliteand
UltraBroadbandvariants for
ConnSpeedand
ConnTypein the geolocation interface.
- Added
Othervariants for
ConnSpeed,
ConnType,
Continent,
ProxyDescription, and
ProxyTypein the geolocation interface for cases where the geolocation database contains variants that are newer than the current SDK definitions.
Fixed
- Fixed geolocation calls returning no data when only partial data was available for a requested IP address.
Changed
- The Minimum Supported Rust Version (MSRV) for the
fastlycrate is now 1.54.0.
BodyHandle::closenow works for non-streaming bodies in addition to the already-closeable streaming bodies.
BodyHandle,
RequestHandleand
ResponseHandlenow call
closeas part of their
Dropimplementation when they go out of scope, saving a small amount of leaked memory for services that make multiple HTTP requests.
- Exported unsafe low-level interfaces for creating
BodyHandles.
- The functions
is_validand
is_invalidare now
constfor
BodyHandle,
RequestHandle, and
ResponseHandle
Geo::utc_offsetnow returns
Option<time::UtcOffset>instead of
Option<chrono::FixedOffset>.
ConnSpeed,
ConnType,
ProxyDescription, and
ProxyTypeare now
non_exhaustive.
- Exported the
fastly::dictionarymodule. Its exported types
Dictionaryand
LookupErrorremain accessible through other paths, but this module provides a way to import them together.
Removed
- Removed
Copyfrom
ConnSpeed,
ConnType,
Continent,
ProxyDescriptionand
ProxyTypeinside the
geomodule; their new
Othervariants contain an arbitrary
Stringwhich is not
Copyable. The strings the
Othervariant might contain are small, so these enums (and
Geoitself) can be efficiently cloned.
