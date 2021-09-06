  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. September 2021

CLI v0.37.1

September 6, 2021
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Bump go-github dependency to latest release #388
  • Add Service ID to --verbose output #383

Bug fixes

  • Download Viceroy to a randomly generated directory #386
  • Bug fix for ensuring assets are downloaded into a randomly generated directory #389

Prior change: CLI v0.37.0

Following change: CLI v0.38.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024