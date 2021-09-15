CLI v0.38.0
Enhancements
- Add support for
override_hostto Local Server configuration #394
- Add support for Dictionaries to Local Server configuration #395
- Integrate domain validation #402
- Refactor Versioner
GitHub.Download()logic #403
Bug fixes
- Pass down
compute publish --nameto
compute deploy#398
- Sanitise name when packing the wasm file #401
- Use a non-interactive progress writer in non-TTY environments #405
Removed
- Remove support for Scoop, the Window's command-line installer #396
- Remove unused 'rename local binary' code #399
