CLI v0.38.0

September 15, 2021
Enhancements

  • Add support for override_host to Local Server configuration #394
  • Add support for Dictionaries to Local Server configuration #395
  • Integrate domain validation #402
  • Refactor Versioner GitHub.Download() logic #403

Bug fixes

  • Pass down compute publish --name to compute deploy #398
  • Sanitise name when packing the wasm file #401
  • Use a non-interactive progress writer in non-TTY environments #405

Removed

  • Remove support for Scoop, the Window's command-line installer #396
  • Remove unused 'rename local binary' code #399

