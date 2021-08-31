JavaScript SDK 0.2.0
Added
- Implement the WHATWG URL and URLSearchParam classes
- Enable private class fields and methods, plus ergonomic brand checks
- Breaking change: Implement FetchEvent#waitUntil
- Mark builtins that rely on hostcalls as request-handler-only
- Add support for including binary files, and for using typed arrays as Response bodies
- Improve handling of hostcall errors
Fixed
- Breaking change: Make FetchEvent handling more spec-compliant
- Normalize HTTP method names when constructing Requests
- Don't trap when trying to delete a non-existent header
- Properly support
baseargument in
URLconstructor
