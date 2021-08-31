  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.2.0

August 31, 2021
Added

  • Implement the WHATWG URL and URLSearchParam classes
  • Enable private class fields and methods, plus ergonomic brand checks
  • Breaking change: Implement FetchEvent#waitUntil
  • Mark builtins that rely on hostcalls as request-handler-only
  • Add support for including binary files, and for using typed arrays as Response bodies
  • Improve handling of hostcall errors

Fixed

  • Breaking change: Make FetchEvent handling more spec-compliant
  • Normalize HTTP method names when constructing Requests
  • Don't trap when trying to delete a non-existent header
  • Properly support base argument in URL constructor

