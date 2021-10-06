Add new Customer Contacts endpoints
Add the new customer contacts API endpoints.
Prior change: Edge rate limiting is now in LA
Following change: CLI v0.39.3
Add the new customer contacts API endpoints.
Prior change: Edge rate limiting is now in LA
Following change: CLI v0.39.3
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)