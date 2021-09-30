  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. September 2021

Edge rate limiting is now in LA

September 30, 2021
apichanged

Edge rate limiting is now available as a limited availability release.

Prior change: CLI v0.39.2

Following change: Add new Customer Contacts endpoints

