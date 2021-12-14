AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.2
Fixed
- Cloned the string returned from getting an Edge Dictionary value, to avoid the AssemblyScript GC from overwriting the reference.
- Strings from Hostcalls (E.g Downstream URLs) no longer error when above 1024 characters in length.
