AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.2

December 14, 2021
assemblyscript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Cloned the string returned from getting an Edge Dictionary value, to avoid the AssemblyScript GC from overwriting the reference.
  • Strings from Hostcalls (E.g Downstream URLs) no longer error when above 1024 characters in length.

