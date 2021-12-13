Remove documentation references to region parameter for Stats Usage endpoints
The documentation for Stats Usage endpoints (
/stats/usage,
/stats/usage_by_month, and
/stats/usage_by_service) made reference to an unsupported
region query parameter. The documentation has been updated to remove references to this parameter. No changes were made to the API itself.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.1
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.2
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)