CLI v1.4.0
Enhancements
- Add
viceroy.ttlto CLI app config #489
- Display
viceroy --versionif installed #487
- Support
compute buildfor 'other' language option using
[scripts.build]#484
- Pass parent environment to subprocess #491
- Implement a yes/no user prompt abstraction #500
- Ensure build compilation errors are displayed #492
- Implement
--service-nameas swap-in replacement for
--service-id#495
- Support
FASTLY_CUSTOMER_IDenvironment variable #494
- Support
gotest#501
Bug fixes
- Fix the
--watchflag for AssemblyScript #493
- Fix
compute init --fromfor Windows #490
- Avoid triggering GitHub API rate limit when running Viceroy in CI #488
- Fix Windows ANSI escape code rendering #503
- Prevent runtime panic when global flag set with no command #502
