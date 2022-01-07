  1. Home
CLI v1.4.0

January 7, 2022
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add viceroy.ttl to CLI app config #489
  • Display viceroy --version if installed #487
  • Support compute build for 'other' language option using [scripts.build] #484
  • Pass parent environment to subprocess #491
  • Implement a yes/no user prompt abstraction #500
  • Ensure build compilation errors are displayed #492
  • Implement --service-name as swap-in replacement for --service-id #495
  • Support FASTLY_CUSTOMER_ID environment variable #494
  • Support gotest #501

Bug fixes

  • Fix the --watch flag for AssemblyScript #493
  • Fix compute init --from for Windows #490
  • Avoid triggering GitHub API rate limit when running Viceroy in CI #488
  • Fix Windows ANSI escape code rendering #503
  • Prevent runtime panic when global flag set with no command #502

