  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. December 2021

CLI v1.3.0

December 1, 2021
cliadded

Enhancements

  • Implement custom [scripts.build] operation #480
  • Move manifest package into top-level pkg directory #478
  • Refactor AssemblyScript logic to call out to the JavaScript implementation #479

Prior change: CLI v1.2.0

Following change: Rust SDK 0.8.1

