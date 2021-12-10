Rust SDK 0.8.1
Added
- Added a
OpenError::DictionaryDoesNotExisterror variant, which identifies when a dictionary couldn't be found.
- Added
Dictionary::try_open(), which returns a
Result<Dictionary, OpenError>, allowing programs to explicitly handle open failures.
- Added automatic gzip decompression for backend responses; see
Request::set_auto_decompress_gzip().
- Added
Request::get_query_parameter()for easy access to individual query parameter strings.
- Added
get_ttl()and
get_stale_while_revalidate()accessors for
CacheOverride.
Changed
- Renamed
with_body_bytes()and
set_body_bytes()methods to
with_body_octet_stream()and
set_body_octet_stream()to emphasize that they modify the
Content-Typeof the request or response. The original names are still present, but deprecated.
- When reading from an HTTP body, an unexpected EOF (e.g., if a backend disconnects) results in an appropriately-tagged
std::io::Errorrather than the generic
"fastly_http_body::read failed".
Fixed
- Panics caused when request limits are exceeded in
Request::from_client()or the
#[fastly::main]macro now log a more informative error message; previously it was reported as
panicked at 'explicit panic'.
