CLI v1.2.0

November 25, 2021
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Implement SEE ALSO section in help output #472
  • Add command 'API' metadata #473

Prior change: CLI v1.1.1

Following change: CLI v1.3.0

