Add shield hit and miss metrics
Six new metrics related to shield hits and misses have been added:
shield_hit_requests,
shield_miss_requests,
shield_hit_resp_header_bytes,
shield_hit_resp_body_bytes,
shield_miss_resp_header_bytes, and
shield_miss_resp_body_bytes.
