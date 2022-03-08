  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. March 2022

Rust SDK 0.8.4

March 8, 2022
rust-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • Added set_framing_headers_mode and with_framing_headers_mode methods to Request and Response, which allow you to manually control the Content-Length and Transfer-Encoding headers sent for a request or a response.

Changed

  • Switched to Rust 2021 edition, so the minimum supported Rust version is now 1.56.0.

Prior change: Add shield hit and miss metrics

Following change: CLI v1.7.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024