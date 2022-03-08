Rust SDK 0.8.4
Added
- Added
set_framing_headers_modeand
with_framing_headers_modemethods to
Requestand
Response, which allow you to manually control the
Content-Lengthand
Transfer-Encodingheaders sent for a request or a response.
Changed
- Switched to Rust 2021 edition, so the minimum supported Rust version is now 1.56.0.
