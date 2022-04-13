  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. April 2022

Update API logging option documentation descriptions

April 13, 2022
apichanged

The API documentation descriptions for the gzip_level and compression_codec logging configuration settings were updated to remove some inaccuracies.

Prior change: Add new Secret Store API endpoints

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.5

