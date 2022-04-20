  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.2.5

April 20, 2022
Changed

  • Updated the js-compute-runtime to 0.2.5 : Increased max uri length to 8k, and properly forwards http headers to upstream requests even if the headers aren't ever read from

