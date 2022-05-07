Add Lint VCL for Service endpoint
Added an endpoint that allows VCL to be linted (validated) using the configuration settings of a specific Fastly service.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.5
Following change: CLI v2.0.1
Added an endpoint that allows VCL to be linted (validated) using the configuration settings of a specific Fastly service.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.5
Following change: CLI v2.0.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)