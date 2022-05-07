  1. Home
Add Lint VCL for Service endpoint

May 7, 2022
apiadded

Added an endpoint that allows VCL to be linted (validated) using the configuration settings of a specific Fastly service.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.5

Following change: CLI v2.0.1

